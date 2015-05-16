Man, 58, fatally shot in Gary

A 58-year-old man was found fatally shot in northwest Indiana early Saturday.

George Blackmon Jr. was found unresponsive about 2 a.m. with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of West 10th Place in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office.

Blackmon, who lived where he was shot, was taken to Methodists Hospitals in Gary, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Further details were not available Saturday morning.