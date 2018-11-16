Man, 60, charged with burglarizing two Aurora restaurants

A 60-year-old Aurora man is accused of burglarizing two restaurants Wednesday in the west suburb before one of the owners chased him until police arrived.

Jerry R. Miller faces two felony burglary charges for forcing entry into and stealing from La Quinta de los Reyes, in the first block of East New York Street, and Aurora Pancake House, in the 300 block of N. Lake St., according to a statement from Aurora police.

Miller allegedly broke into La Quinta at 11:22 p.m. and triggered a security alarm, police said. The owners arrived in time to spot him exiting the restaurant, and one of them chased him a short distance.

Officers drove past and arrested Miller after the owner helped identify him, police said. One officer soon recognized him from security video in another restaurant burglary at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, inside the pancake house. Both times, he allegedly took cash from the establishments.

Miller was being held in Kane County Jail on Thursday, police said. His bail was set at $75,000.