Man, 60, injured in hit and run in Wrightwood

A man was injured in a hit and run Tuesday night in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 60-year-old man was walking westbound when he was struck by a black car about 10:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 79th Street, Chicago Police said.

The driver of the car drove off after striking the man, who was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition has stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.