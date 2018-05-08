Man, 61, charged with 4th DUI after drunkenly crashing into vehicles in Elgin

A 61-year-old man was charged with his fourth DUI after crashing into two vehicles Sunday morning and recording a blood alcohol content that was more than four times higher than the legal limit.

Will Bingham Jr., of Elgin, was charged with felony counts of aggravated DUI and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Bingham was driving a 1991 Cadillac near the intersection of Kimball and Spring streets when it struck and damaged a 1997 Toyota Camry, prosecutors said. After failing to stop, his Cadillac later struck and damaged a 2005 Scion near the intersection of Kimball Street and Grover Avenue.

Bingham drove off after the crash before being taken to a hospital, where he recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of .364, prosecutors said.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $15,000 bond, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Thursday.