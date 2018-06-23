Man, 62, charged with shooting acquaintance in Aurora

A 62-year-old man is facing felony charges after shooting an acquaintance who took his girlfriend’s car Thursday night after stealing alcohol from a store in west suburban Aurora.

About 9:30 p.m., Jerrell Harden’s girlfriend agreed to drive 48-year-old Tony Lloyd to buy alcohol at a liquor store in the 1600 block of North Randall Road, police said. The woman and Lloyd share an apartment in Aurora.

Lloyd then stole booze from the store, prompting an employee to follow him outside, police said. The woman started struggling with Lloyd when she refused to let him back into her car with the stolen alcohol. Lloyd eventually fought the woman off and drove away in her car, at which point she called Harden and told him what happened before walking home.

About 9:45 p.m., Harden left his apartment in the 800 block of North Gladstone Avenue and went to a neighboring apartment building where Lloyd hangs out, police said. After confronting him, Harden pulled out a handgun and shot Lloyd once in the arm.

Lloyd ran off after the shooting, while Harden returned home, police said.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired ran into Harden’s girlfriend, who told them about the theft at the liquor store, police said. The officers then called Harden, who falsely claimed he wasn’t at his home.

Harden surrendered about an hour after officers set up a perimeter around his building, police said. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Lloyd was found in the 1200 block of West Illinois Avenue shortly after officers showed up to investigate the shooting, police said. He was taken to Aurora Hospital before being released into custody and charged with retail theft and three outstanding warrants.

Both men were transferred to the Kane County Jail, where they were being held in lieu of bond, police said.