Man, 64, found with child pornography during raid of Carpentersville home

A 64-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after officers uncovered a cache of child pornography during a search of his home Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Carpentersville.

Alberto Rios was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers serving a warrant at Rios’ home in the first block of Wren Road found at least 10 photographs and videos on his computer that showed children who were either nude or engaged in sexual acts, prosecutors said. He was then taken into custody.

Rios posted a $2,500 bond and was released from custody, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Friday.

If convicted, Rios faces up to three years in prison, prosecutors said. He would also have to register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.