Man, 69, stabbed to death by son in Hyde Park

A man was stabbed to death by his son early Wednesday in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 69-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by his adult son, whose age was unknown, during a fight at 5:41 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Shore Drive, Chicago Police said.

The son was taken into custody, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.