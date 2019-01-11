Man, 71, charged with pulling loaded gun on friend in Lyons Township

The loaded handgun recovered from the scene in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive. | Cook County sheriff's office

A Lyons Township man was charged with pointing a loaded gun at someone during an argument Wednesday night in the west suburb.

Hakim Abdullah, 71, faces one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon after police responded about 9 p.m. to the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive to find he pulled a 9 mm handgun on his male friend, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The two had been arguing when Abdullah pulled a gun out, pointed it at him and loaded a round in the chamber, police said. Upon officers arriving, Abdullah allegedly admitted the weapon was his.

Officers also found he was convicted felon who does not possess a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, police said.

Abdullah was released Thursday on a $10,000 I-bond that forbids him from contacting the male he pointed the gun at, police said.