Man, 72, fatally shot in Fox Lake

A 72-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot wound Sunday afternoon in north suburban Fox Lake, according to authorities.

About 2:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call to the 100 block of Eagle Point Road and found Raymond F. Bellucci, of Fox Lake, shot in his head, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s and McHenry County Coroner’s offices

Bellucci was taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry, where he was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Monday found he died of the gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office, which did not immediately rule on his manner of death. The case remained under investigation by the coroner’s office, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Fox Lake police.