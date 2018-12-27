Man, 72, killed in Niles crash

A 72-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday evening in north suburban Niles.

At 6:24 p.m., Michael Potwora, of Niles, was walking across Greenwood Avenue at Betty Terrace, causing traffic to stop, but as he continued in the northbound lane on Greenwood Avenue he was struck by a gray 2016 Jeep Patriot, Niles police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A second vehicle rear-ended the Jeep, according to police. The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and tried to help Potwora.

Police originally reported that the driver of the Jeep drove away from the scene and that they were searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run. It was later determined that the driver did not leave the scene, police said.

Potwora was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died in the emergency room at 7:09 a.m., authorities said.

The driver of the Jeep had been identified and interviewed, police said. No charges had been filed and an investigation was ongoing.

The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team was assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call Niles police at (847) 588-6500.