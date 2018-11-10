After search, police find man they suspect killed his 80-year-old father in Hobart

After a three day search, police have taken a man into custody who is a suspect in the killing of his 80-year-old father in Hobart, Indiana.

Michael Yakubec, 50, was taken into custody about 10 p.m. Saturday after police spotted his vehicle at his home and K-9 units tracked his scent to his house, where he was locked in a room, Hobart police said.

Yakubec is a suspect in the death of his 80-year-old father John Yakubec, who died Thursday after suffering multiple injuries to his head at his home in Hobart, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

About 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the St. Mary Medical Center emergency room where John Yakubec had been taken in an ambulance by the Hobart Fire Department to be treated for head trauma. He was later flown to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 11 p.m., officials said.

An autopsy Saturday found that he died of multiple blunt force head injuries sustained in an assault. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Michael Yakubec told staff at St. Mary that he found his father injured in the shower at their home in the 6100 block of Oregon Street about 2:30 p.m. and thought he fell, police said.

However, his father was completely clothed and dry when he was brought to the hospital, police said. Emergency medical personnel found that the multiple injuries to his skull weren’t consistent with a fall in the shower, police said.

The younger Yakubec initially told hospital staff that he left his home about 8:30 a.m., but later told a chaplain and an investigator that he left his house at 2 p.m. and returned at 2:30 p.m. When giving investigators spoke with him, he became defensive and asked if he should obtain a lawyer. He then left the emergency room and has not been seen since, police said.

While some officers remained at the hospital, others went to the Yakubec’s home where they secured a warrant and searched the home for evidence. The crime scene was confined to the bathroom, police said.

Officers found two rifles in the son’s bedroom closet and he was believed to be armed with an additional weapon, police said.

Chargers were expected to be presented to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office Sunday.