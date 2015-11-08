Man and 2-year-old boy shot by BB gun in Far South Side drive-by

A man and a toddler were shot by someone with a BB gun Sunday afternoon on the Far South Side.

The 2-year-old boy and 24-year-old man were in the 11600 block of South Lowe when someone in a passing vehicle shot at them with a BB gun, according to Chicago Police.

They walked into Roseland Hospital at 12:30 p.m., police said. Both suffered puncture wounds to an arm and were listed in good condition.