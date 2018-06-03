Man and boy wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A boy and a man were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were walking when a dark colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 5:13 p.m. in the 200 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the left forearm and the man was shot in the left leg. Both were as taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital where they were in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.