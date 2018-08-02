Man arrested after DEA, local cops find gun and drugs in his Gurnee home

A man is facing gun and drug charges after local and federal authorities searched his home Tuesday in north suburban Gurnee.

Daivon Cobb, 20, was arrested after Gurnee police, the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed the search warrant in the 4300 block of Finch Court in Gurnee, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The search, which came after a month-long investigation, turned up a handgun, 26.8 grams of pot in multiple bags and other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. The gun had previously been reported stolen.

Cobb, who lives in the home, was charged with a felony count of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and misdemeanor counts of possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card and endangering the life or health of a child, authorities said.

He was released from the Lake County Jail after posting 10 percent of his $20,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office. He was due back in court on Thursday.