SWAT team responds to domestic incident in West Pullman, 1 in custody

One man was taken into custody after SWAT teams responded to a domestic incident Tuesday night in the 11700 block of South Lowe | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A man was taken into custody after SWAT teams responded to a domestic incident Tuesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old man had barricaded himself inside a residence about 9:15 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago Police.

He may have had a weapon with him, police said.

The man was taken into custody early Wednesday. Charges against him were pending, police said.

No injuries were reported.