Man arrested for alleged lewd comments to girl, 12, last year in Mt. Prospect

A man was charged with a misdemeanor after he allegedly made sexual remarks to a 12-year-old girl who was walking her dog last year in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

Thomas E. Gould, a 28-year-old Matteson resident, faces one count of disorderly conduct stemming from his conversation with the child on Aug. 30, 2018, according to a news release from Mount Prospect police.

About 4 p.m. that day, the girl was walking her dog in the 1400 block of South Circle Drive, police said. She saw Gould standing on the corner of Circle Drive and Frost Drive and tried to pass him.

That was when Gould made “inappropriate conversation of a sexual nature” with her, police said. He then got into a vehicle and drove away, eluding a subsequent police search of the area.

In December, a similar incident was reported in Palatine. Police departments from both suburbs collaborated to identify Gould as a suspect.

Gould was charged on Feb. 7 following an interview with Mount Prospect detectives, police said. He posted bail and his next court date is scheduled for March 15.