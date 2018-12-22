Man arrested for holding woman against her will at DeKalb apartment complex

A man was arrested for holding a woman against her will Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in west suburban DeKalb.

About 2:50 p.m., deputies were called to Suburban Apartments at 1305 N. Annie Glidden Road by a female who said she was held against her will in a laundry room there, according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they found a man matching the description she gave leaving the laundry room, who they were able to identify as Henry Kizer, 33, of the 1100 block of State Street in DeKalb, police said.

The female had reportedly went into the shared laundry room, and Kizer was already inside. When she tried to leave, he held the door closed and told her, “It’s going to happen.”

She then yelled for help, and Kizer continued to hold the door closed, according to police. She eventually was able to escape and called 911 from her apartment.

While speaking with Kizer, police reportedly also found a glass pipe used to inhale cocaine, and cocaine was also found.

Kizer was arrested and transported to DeKalb County Jail. He was being held pending a bond hearing.