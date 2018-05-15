Man attacked by armed carjackers in Heart of Chicago

A man’s car was stolen at gunpoint early Tuesday in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.



A 40-year-old man was sitting in his car when two males approached, forced him out of the car at gunpoint and drove off in his vehicle about 3:05 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

The man had just parked his 2007 Hyundai Elantra when the carjackers approached, police said.

The carjackers took off northbound on Ashland, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Area Central detectives were investigating.