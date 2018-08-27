Man attempts robbery at Zion bank

Surveillance image of the man suspected in an attempted robbery Aug. 25 at the PNC Bank branch at 2900 Sheridan Road in Zion. | FBI

A man tried to rob a bank Saturday afternoon in north suburban Zion.

The robbery attempt happened about 12:45 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 2900 Sheridan Road in Zion, according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a black man between 40 and 50 years old with black hair, a medium build and a medium complexion, according to the FBI. He wore dark pants and a short-sleeved flannel shirt.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to his arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.