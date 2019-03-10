Man barricades himself inside Lincoln Park home, may be armed: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A SWAT team responded Sunday morning to a home in the North Side Lincoln Park community after a man barricaded himself inside.
Officers initially responded about 8 a.m. to the home in the 2400 block of North Clybourn, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. About 3 hours later, a SWAT team was called to the scene when the man barricaded himself inside the home.
The man may be armed, police said.
No injuries have been reported, police said.