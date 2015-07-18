Man beaten to death in Gary domestic fight

A 27-year-old northwest Indiana man died after getting into a fight with his sister’s ex-boyfriend in Gary on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:23 p.m. to the domestic incident at an apartment complex near 21st Avenue and Clark Road, according to Gary Police Sgt. Thomas Decanter.

O’Bryan Brown, of the 500 block of East 21st Place in Gary, was hit repeatedly on the head and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 6:56 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday ruled his death a homicide.

The attacker was in custody Saturday and police were preparing to present charges to the state attorney, Decanter said.