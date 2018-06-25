Man behind bars for nearly 10 years on gun crime tied to corrupt cop to be freed

Former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts leaves the Dirksen Federal Building in 2013, after receiving a 22-month sentence after being found guilty for his role in an FBI sting operation. | Sun-Times file photo

A man who claimed he was framed by members of a corrupt Chicago Police unit was freed Monday after serving nearly 10 years of a 12-year prison sentence.

Anthony McDaniels’s conviction on a gun charge is the latest case to be overturned based on the involvement of CPD officers under the command of corrupt cop Ronald Watts. McDaniels, 50, had always maintained that Watt’s subordinate, Kallatt Mohammed, planted a gun on him after he refused to pay him a bribe.

McDaniels is expected to be released from prison Monday.

More than 20 people have seen their convictions reversed in cases tied to Watts and the officers who worked under him.

More details to come.