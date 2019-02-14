Man broke into Oakwood Hills home, beat person holding small child: police

A man is facing multiple felony charges after breaking into a home Saturday morning in northwest suburban Oakwood Hills and attacking a person as she clutched a small child.

David Derita, 36, of Transient, was charged with home invasion, criminal damage to property, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, according to the McHenry County.

About 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to the attack in the first block of Hillcrest Road and found the female victim inside the home with two small children, the sheriff’s office said.

Derita had broken into the home and forced his way into a room where the female was hiding and attempting to call for help, the sheriff’s office. Derita then attacked the female as she held one of the children.

After grabbing her phone, Derita took off, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office didn’t offer a motive for the attack or specify the nature of Derita’s relationship with the victim.

He is being held at the McHenry County jail on $15,000 bail awaiting a Thursday court hearing, the sheriff’s office said.