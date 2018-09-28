Man charged after cops find ‘clandestine’ drug lab in Midlothian home

A Midlothian man is facing four felony charges after investigators allegedly found a drug lab in his south suburban home.

A drug investigation that started in southwest suburban Orland Park led investigators to the Midlothian home of 26-year-old Jacob Nelson, according to a statement from Orland Park police.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday and found nearly a pound of marijuana, a “small quantity” of ecstasy, scales, packaging equipment and cash, police said. They also found a “clandestine lab” in a bedroom, along with 22 jars of what they believe is DMT and chemicals used to manufacture the drug.

Nelson was charged with felony counts of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and permitting the unlawful use of a building, police said.

He appeared at the Bridgeview Courthouse for a hearing on Thursday and his bail was set at $50,000, police said.

His next court date was scheduled for Oct. 24, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.