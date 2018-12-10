Man charged after cops find cocaine in Lisle home

A man is facing drug charges after he called police and falsely claimed there were armed intruders in his home last week in southwest suburban Lisle.

Faris Sweiss, 30, called police at 7:16 a.m. on Dec. 4 and “informed dispatchers that four armed subjects were detaining him in his residence” in the 4400 block of Chelsea Avenue in Lisle, according to a statement from Lisle police. Police said he “may have been suffering from mental health issues.”

After officers arrived and established a perimeter around the home, Sweiss came out and was taken into protective custody, police said. He was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville for an evaluation.

Officers searched the home but found no evidence that anyone else had been inside, police said. Investigators did find a firearm and evidence of “suspected illegal drug activity” in plain sight.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators found 1.1 pounds of cocaine, two guns and other drug paraphernalia, according to police. Sweiss was charged on Friday with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamines with intent to deliver, possession of a gun with a revoked FOID card and violation of an order of protection.

Sweiss remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail as of Monday morning, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. His bail was set at $30,000 and his next court date was scheduled for Dec. 12.