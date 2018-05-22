Man charged after cops find hundreds of pain pills at Hawthorn Woods home

A man was charged earlier this month after law enforcement officials found hundreds of pain pills he bought on the internet during a search of his home in north suburban Hawthorn Woods.

Randall T. Swansen, 41, was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During an investigation, investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security learned that Woods was buying Tramadol pills from overseas companies using the internet, the sheriff’s office said. Tramadol is a drug used for treating pain that’s classified as a Schedule IV narcotic.

On May 9, a search of Swansen’s home in the first block of Foxtail Road uncovered more than 700 pills, the sheriff’s office said. He was then taken into custody.

Since the search was conducted, members of the task force have intercepted packages shipped to Swansen that contained over 2,100 Tramadol pills, the sheriff’s office said.

Swansen has since been released from custody after posting a $2,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.