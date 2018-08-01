Man charged after cops find loaded gun during Aurora traffic stop

A man is facing weapons charges after a traffic stop nearly two weeks ago in west suburban Aurora.

An officer saw 24-year-old Lee J. Pucel run a stop sign while driving about 12:30 a.m. July 19 near Woodlawn Avenue and Gale Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. When the officer pulled him over, he smelled marijuana inside the vehicle.

The officer searched the car and found a loaded, .45-caliber handgun on the vehicle’s back seat, police said. Pucel, who lives in Channahon, was arrested and charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. He was also ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.

A 21-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was released without being charged, police said.