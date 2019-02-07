Man charged after cops find loaded guns during traffic stop in Ford Heights

Keith Owens was found with two loaded handguns, ammunition, a hunting knife and two ski masks. | Cook County sheriff's office

A man was charged after officers found two loaded handguns during a traffic stop Wednesday evening in south suburban Ford Heights.

Keith Owens, 24, of Matteson, was charged with a single count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

About 5:30 p.m., officers pulled Owens over near the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Route 30 after learning that his driver’s license was suspended, the sheriff’s office said.

When they approached him, officers smelled “a strong odor of cannabis” coming from inside the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. During a subsequent search, the officers found two loaded handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a hunting knife, two black ski masks and a bag of “suspect cannabis.”

Owens was then arrested and charged, the sheriff’s office said. His bail was set at $20,000 during a Thursday court hearing.