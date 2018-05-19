Man charged after firing gun, leading cops on chase that ended in crash

A man is facing charges after shooting off a gun and leading officers on a chase Friday afternoon that ended in a crash in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Jack Hart, 21, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, possession of cannabis greater than 30 grams and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Officers saw Hart let off gunshots about 3:35 p.m. while standing near a white car in the 2100 block of South Keeler, police said.

Officers followed Hart, who sped away after the shooting and eventually crashed into a fence in the 2100 block of South Keeler, police said. Hart got out and ran but was arrested in the 4100 block of West 21st Place.

A weapon was recovered from the car, and three other vehicles were damaged from gunfire, police said. No injuries were reported.

Hart was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.