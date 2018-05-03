Man charged after police found $65k worth of drugs in Elgin home

A man was charged Monday after a surveillance operation in northwest suburban Cary led police to find $65,000 worth of drugs inside a home in Elgin.

Bradley A.W. Rantz, 22, of the 800 block of Logan Avenue, was charged when police found $7,014 in cash, 11 grams of cocaine, 14 pounds of marijuana, 21 pounds of marijuana edibles, one pound of marijuana wax, digital scales and packaging materials in his home, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

The estimated street value of the drugs was $65,000.

Police searched Rantz’ home as part of a week long surveillance of another home in Cary where suspicious package deliveries had been reported. Police followed a vehicle that drove from the home to Rantz’ residence, where they saw a similar suspicious delivery, police said.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Task Force and U.S. Postal Service Police arrested Brantz. He was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance, according to the

The Elgin Police Department and the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Rantz’s next appearance in Kane County court has not yet been set.