Man threatened cops, barricaded himself inside Lake in the Hills home: police

A man is facing multiple charges after threatening police officers and barricading himself inside his home Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Garrett C. Kowalczyk, 27, was charged with felony counts of threatening a public official and aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and criminal damage to property, according to Lake in the Hills police.

Officers responded at 4:07 p.m. to a report of an intoxicated male at the home in the 100 block of Harvest Gate, police said. When the officers made contact with Kowalczyk, he threatened them with an unseen weapon before running back into the home.

About 10 p.m., he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers and members of the McHenry County SWAT unit then secured the home, police said. No one else was inside, and no guns were found.

Kowalczyk is being held without bail at the McHenry County jail, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Friday.