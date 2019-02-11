Our Pledge To You

News

02/11/2019, 08:57pm

Man threatened cops, barricaded himself inside Lake in the Hills home: police

Five people — including three newborn babies — were stabbed at an overnight day care center inside a New York City home early Friday, and a woman who had slashed her wrist and was found in the basement was taken into custody, police said. The victims were listed in critical but stable condition.

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man is facing multiple charges after threatening police officers and barricading himself inside his home Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Garrett C. Kowalczyk, 27, was charged with felony counts of threatening a public official and aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and criminal damage to property, according to Lake in the Hills police.

Garrett C. Kowalczyk | Lake in the Hills police

Officers responded at 4:07 p.m. to a report of an intoxicated male at the home in the 100 block of Harvest Gate, police said. When the officers made contact with Kowalczyk, he threatened them with an unseen weapon before running back into the home.

About 10 p.m., he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers and members of the McHenry County SWAT unit then secured the home, police said. No one else was inside, and no guns were found.

Kowalczyk is being held without bail at the McHenry County jail, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. His next court date was set for Friday.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending