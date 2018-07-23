Man charged after trying to sneak into NW Indiana jail

A man is facing charges after trying to gain entry to a northwest Indiana jail Saturday night after it had been closed.

Kiel R. Stone, 35, of New Carlisle, Indiana, was charged with a misdemeanor count of trespassing, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

About 7:30 p.m., Stone and another man demanded an unscheduled tour of the Porter County Jail in Valparaiso after it had closed, the sheriff’s office said.

After officials told them to come back during business hours, the duo started videotaping restricted areas while trying to gain access to the inside of the facility, the sheriff’s office said.

Posted signage warned that they would be arrested for trespassing, the sheriff’s office said.

The men were ultimately found near the jail’s sally port doors, where officers tried to explain to Stone that he entered the side of the facility that was clearly marked “Employee Parking Only,” the sheriff’s office said.

They also told him that he passed and videotaped a door that said, “Visitors must use front entrance, authorized personnel only,” the sheriff’s office said.

Stone was uncooperative and refused to provide his name or leave the property, the sheriff’s office said.

“Take me to jail,” he said.

The other man provided his name, was “relatively cooperative” and left willingly after being given a warning for trespassing, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither man would offer a motive for videotaping the facility, the sherif’s office said.