Man charged after using social media to solicit child for sex in Wheaton

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with using a social media application to solicit a child for sex in west suburban Wheaton.

Muhammad Shoaib, of Streamwood, was charged with a single felony count of indecent solicitation of a child – aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from Wheaton police.

On Monday, a concerned parent who oversees the child’s social media accounts reached out to investigators to report the “inappropriate communication,” police said. Shoaib was then arrested about 8 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of North Gary in Wheaton.

“The proactive parenting and cooperation of our resident with the Police Department helped identify and arrest a potential child sex predator,” Wheaton Deputy Police Chief P.J. Youker said in the statement.

Shoaib was released on a $7,500 bond Wednesday morning, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office. His next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.