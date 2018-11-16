Man charged with crashing into Arlington Heights police station at 104 mph

Security footage of someone crashing their vehicle into a police station under construction in Arlington Heights on Sunday. | Arlington Heights police

A man is facing charges that he drove at 104 mph into a police station while high on cocaine Sunday evening in Arlington Heights.

Sam O. Kerlin, 44, was charged with reckless driving, speeding over 35 mph above the limit, driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane usage, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

Kerlin allegedly crashed his 2015 Volkswagen into a police station under construction at 200 E. Sigwalt St., police said. Firemen freed Kerlin from his vehicle and took him to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights in critical condition. His condition improved the next day.

Kerlin, who moved to Arlington Heights from Georgie in August, was allegedly driving at 104 mph when it struck a curb and flipped before crashing into the front of the station, police said. No one was in the station during the crash.

Cocaine and possibly prescription medication were a factor in his crash, according to police.

Kerlin was processed and released on bond, police said. He was scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 7 in Rolling Meadows.