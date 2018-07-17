Man charged with reaching for officer’s gun after Valparaiso traffic stop

A man has been charged with trying to grab a police officer’s gun after a traffic stop early Tuesday in northwest Indiana.

A Porter County Sheriff’s Officer was stopped at a light about 1 a.m. at U.S. Highway 6 and McCool Road in Valparaiso when he saw a silver 2008 Chevrolet car make an improper turn onto northbound McCool, according to the sheriff’s office. The car then turned into the parking lot of the GoLo gas station on the corner.

The officer then watched the driver, 28-year-old Jonathan Stone of Portage, get out and quickly walk into the store while a female passenger ran around the car and got into the driver’s seat, the sheriff’s office said. When the officer spoke to Stone as he was leaving the gas station, Stone denied that he had been driving and provided his brother’s name and date of birth as identification.

The officer determined that Stone was lying about his name and that his driver’s license status was listed as “habitual traffic offender,” the sheriff’s office said. When officer tried to arrest him, Stone took off on foot toward a nearby Pepe’s restaurant.

Officers chased him and tried to stop him with stun guns, which were ineffective, according to the sheriff’s office. The officers eventually caught him and brought him to the ground, but he continued to resist.

The officer holding Stone on the ground felt Stone reach for his gun and another officer used a stun gun to get Stone under control, the sheriff’s office said. The officers were then able to handcuff him. The gun never left the holster on the officer’s belt.

Stone was checked out at Porter Regional Hospital before being brought to the Porter County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with felony counts of disarming a law enforcement officer, being a habitual traffic offender and identity deception, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.