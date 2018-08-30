Man charged with running over girlfriend in Yorktown Center parking lot

Bail was denied for a man charged with intentionally running over his girlfriend with an SUV Monday morning in the parking lot of a west suburban Lombard mall.

The woman was walking across the Yorktown Center parking lot on her way to work about 7:30 a.m. when 47-year-old Jose Aguirre drove his Ford Expedition toward her, according to a statement from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. He then hit her with the vehicle, “completely running her over with both the front and rear driver’s side tires.”

Aguirre, who lives in Cicero, then drove away, prosecutors said. The woman suffered multiple injuries to her spine, hip and jaw.

Aguirre had sent her multiple threatening texts to her before the attack, including ones that read “You’re going to die this week,” “You’ll pay for this and with blood” and “I’m going to kill you,” according to the state’s attorney’s office.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery, prosecutors said. Judge Brian Telander denied Aguirre bail during a hearing Wednesday morning.

His next court date was scheduled for Sept. 20.