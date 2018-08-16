Man charged in attorney’s slaying due in court Thursday

A Winnetka man was expected in court Thursday afternoon, charged in the shooting death of a high-profile Chicago attorney.

John Gately III, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of 72-year-old Stephen Shapiro, according to Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Shapiro, a partner at the Mayer Brown law firm, was fatally shot in a domestic incident about 7:20 p.m. Monday at his home in the 200 block of Latrobe, authorities said.

Gately was taken into custody about 10:35 p.m. Monday at his apartment near Tower and Green Bay roads in Winnetka, according to a statement from the Village of Northfield.

The arrest came after the Northern Regional Major Crimes Task Force “interviewed many witnesses and collected extensive evidence,” according to the Village of Northfield’s Facebook page.

Gately was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Thursday at the Skokie Courthouse, Simonton said.

Shapiro was the founder and senior member of his firm’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice, according to the firm’s website.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been released and a spokesman for Northfield police did not immediately respond to a message left Wednesday evening seeking more information.

Contributing: Luke Wilusz