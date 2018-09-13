Man charged with armed robbery, kidnapping after being shot by Maywood officers

A witness to the shooting recorded video on her cell phone that indicates Maywood police fired 14 times at the suspect. | Provided

A man who was shot Sunday night by police officers responding to an armed robbery at a Burger King restaurant in west suburban Maywood is now facing charges.

Roderick Rozell Moss, 42, of Berwyn, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping, according to Maywood police.

At 8:18 p.m., officers responding to the robbery saw Moss running away from the the Burger King at 29 E. Lake St., police said. He was seen wearing all black clothing and donning a ski mask.

Officers then chased Moss and ordered him to stop, police said. After Moss pulled out a gun, an “armed encounter” ensued and he was shot.

A video of the exchange provided to the Sun-Times shows officers firing 14 shots at Moss as he runs from the scene. He is then seen falling to the sidewalk.

Moss was taken to a hospital with wounds that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Friday.

As a precaution, both officers involved in the shooting were also taken to a hospital, police said. They have since been treated and released.

The officers have been placed on routine administrative duties while the Illinois State Police Integrity Task Force investigates the shooting.