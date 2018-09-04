Man charged with breaking into home, beating 2 in Batavia

A man has been charged with breaking into a home and beating two people Monday in west suburban Batavia.

Police responded about 4 a.m. to reports of a five people fighting, one of whom was screaming that he was dying, at a home in the 1300 block of Brandywine Circle, according to Batavia police.

When officers arrived, they noticed that a door to the home was damaged and heard sounds of a fight coming from inside. They entered the home and found three males fighting on the ground, police said.

One male, who lived in the home, and one of his relatives, told police that the other man, identified as Christopher J. Turecek, and another person broke into their home and began fighting with them.

Turecek, of Batavia, was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery or strangulation and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property less than $500, police said.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail, police said.

The other person who allegedly broke into the home had not been located, police said. The incident was still under investigation.

All three men were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.