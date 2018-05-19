Man charged with burglarizing homes in Hinsdale

A man was charged earlier this week with a pair of recent burglaries at homes in west suburban Hinsdale.

Jeffrey Levin, 59, of Marion,was charged with two felony counts of residential burglary and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, according to a statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

About 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, a homeowner called police after returning to his home on Oak Street and seeing Levin carrying a bag as he walked down the stairs, prosecutors said. Levin led the responding officers on a brief chase that ended with him being tasered as he tried to go into Cook County.

Levin was then taken into custody, prosecutors said. Investigators also charged Levin in an April 4 burglary at a home on Bodin Street.

“The allegations that on two separate occasions Mr. Levin broke into two Hinsdale homes and stole valuables worth thousands of dollars are unacceptable and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Levin’s bond was set at $250,000 during a Wednesday court hearing, according to a statement from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for June 13.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Hinsdale police at (630) 789-7070.