A man is accused of stealing power tools during a burglary Sunday morning at the Hyatt Regency hotel in west suburban Lisle.
Julian L. Matino, 23, was charged Tuesday with felony burglary and theft, according to a statement from Lisle police.
Hotel staff reported to police that power tools worth about $1,300 were stolen from the property early Sunday morning, police said.
Matino, a resident of west suburban Glen Ellyn, was identified as a possible suspect, police said. Officers have recovered the stolen items and were holding them for investigation.
Matino’s bond was set Tuesday at $2,000, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.