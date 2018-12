Man charged with choking family member in Westmont

A man was charged with choking a family member Tuesday morning in west suburban Westmont, according to Westmont police.

Alan Sauter, 60, was charged with domestic battery and interfering with a report of a domestic battery after allegedly choking someone in his family about 9:45 a.m. in the first block of East Quincy Street, police said.

He lived in the same block, police said.

Sauter was taken to DuPage County Jail in Wheaton where he was awaiting a bond hearing.