Man charged with crash on I-90 near Huntley that killed 3-year-old boy

A man was charged in connection with a crash last year on Interstate 90 near northwest suburban Huntley that left a 3-year-old boy dead.

At 10:08 a.m. March 23, 2017, 49-year-old Matthew Munz was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion west on I-90 near milepost 47 when he rear-ended a 2011 Ford Taurus that had become disabled in the middle lane of traffic, according to Illinois State Police. A 2009 Ford F-150 tried to avoid the crash but collided with the rear of the Fusion.

The boy, who was riding in the back seat of the Taurus, was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, where he was pronounced dead, state police said. He lived in Rockford.

A 30-year-old Dixon man who was riding in the front seat of the Taurus was airlifted in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, state police said. Munz and the driver of the Taurus, a 26-year-old Rockford woman, were taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the F-150, a 65-year-old Wisconsin man, wasn’t hurt.

Investigators later learned that Munz had been using his cellphone prior to the crash, state police said. He was charged with felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a communication device.

Munz, of Zionsville, Indiana, surrendered to authorities Wednesday before being released on $10,000 bond, state police said. His next court date was set for July 13.