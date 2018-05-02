Man charged with drug-induced homicide for Mundelein fentanyl overdose

A man has been charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who died of an overdose last year in north suburban Mundelein.

Authorities were called at 6:19 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2017, and found 19-year-old Nathan T. Clyde suffering an apparent drug overdose, according to a statement from Mundelein police. Paramedics tried to resuscitate him with Naloxone and took him to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

A small bag containing white powder was found in Clyde’s wallet, and it later tested positive for fentanyl, police said. An investigation involving interviews, search warrants and subpoenas for social media and cell phone records revealed that 21-year-old James J. Murray had sold heroin to Clyde shortly before his death.

Murray, who lives in Wheeling, was arrested April 12 and charged with one count each of drug-induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance, police said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of 10 percent of his $750,000 bail.

His next court date was scheduled for May 21, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office records.