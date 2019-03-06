Our Pledge To You

Man found with heroin after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel in Elgin

By Sun-Times Wire
A man was charged with heroin possession after allegedly dozing off last week as he drove through northwest suburban Elgin.

Mark Zivic, 24, of St. Charles, was charged with a felony count unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Mark Zivic | Kane County state’s attorney’s office

About 5 p.m. Feb. 27, officers from Elgin received a report of a person who appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel near the intersection of Route 20 and Randall Road, prosecutors said. When officers pulled Zivic over near Bowes Road, they found multiple bags of heroin in his vehicle and arrested him.

Zivic was released from custody after posting a $700 bond, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for March 21.

