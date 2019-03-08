Man charged with DUI after crash with ISP squad car

A Wisconsin man is facing DUI charges after allegedly crashing a van into an Illinois State Police squad car early Friday on the Tri-State Tollway near north suburban Lake Forest.

The trooper was sitting in a stationary, marked squad car at 12:24 a.m. in the center crossover on I-94 near mile marker 19.5 when a white Ford Econoline van veered onto the left shoulder and hit the squad car, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Lake Forest paramedics brought the trooper and the driver of the van, 50-year-old Clyde Maki, to nearby hospitals, state police said. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and the trooper has since been released.

Maki remains hospitalized and has been charged with felony counts of aggravated DUI and aggravated driving while license suspended, according to state police. He was also cited for multiple traffic violations.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police District 15.