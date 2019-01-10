Man charged with assaulting Aurora PD officer, resisting arrest during DUI stop

A Plano man was facing felony charges after he allegedly sparked an altercation with police during a DUI traffic stop Monday morning in west suburban Aurora.

At 12:15 a.m., 31-year-old Tyler J. Morris was pulled over for not using his signal while turning from Lincoln Avenue onto East New York Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. They stopped at a parking lot in the 700 block of East New York.

Morris began acting “argumentative and belligerent” once he exited his vehicle, police said. He bucked off the officer trying to cuff him until a second officer showed up and helped restrain him.

Throughout the arrest and booking process, Morris was threatening both officers, police said. He inflicted minor scrapes on one of them, who did not require medical treatment.

Morris was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault to a police officer and driving under the influence, police said. He was also cited for failing to signal.

His bail was set at $25,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for Thursday, according to Kane County inmate records.