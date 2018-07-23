Man charged with DUI for Elwood crash that injured 6

A man is facing DUI charges for a crash that left him and five other people injured, three of them seriously, in southwest suburban Elwood.

Matthew C. Hurta, 32, was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup west on Manhattan Road when he ran a red light at Illinois Route 53 and hit the side of a northbound Buick Lucerne that was crossing the intersection with a green light, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The 44-year-old Joliet woman driving the Buick was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with serious injuries, state police said. Her passengers, a 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman, were treated and released from hospitals with minor injuries.

Hurta and one of his passengers, a 43-year-old Tinley Park woman, were also taken to Saint Joseph, state police said. The woman had serious injuries, while Hurta was treated and released from the hospital before being taken to the Will County Adult Detention Center.

Another passenger in the pickup, a 32-year-old Crete man, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries, state police said.

Hurta, who lives in Crete, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and disobeying a traffic signal, according to state police.

He was expected to appear in court on Monday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.