Man charged with DUI for fatal Eisenhower crash

A man has been charged with DUI for a crash that left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway near west suburban Westchester.

Matthew D. Graff, 34, was driving a white 1993 Chevrolet Motorhome west at 3:50 p.m. on I-290 when it rear-ended a green 2005 Nissan that was stopped on the right shoulder near Mannheim Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Nissan, 33-year-old Eduardo Moreno Torres, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 4:03 p.m., according to state police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy Monday found he died from multiple injuries related to the crash and his death was ruled an accident.

A 42-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Nissan was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, state police said.

Graff, who lives in Arlington Heights, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, state police said. He has since been charged with felony counts of aggravated DUI causing death and aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm.

State police said drugs were “considered as a contributing factor in this crash.”