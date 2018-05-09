Man charged with DUI in Kankakee County crash with semi

A man has been charged with driving under the influence following a crash with a semi trailer Wednesday morning in Kankakee County.

Just before 8 a.m., Montell Jones, 39, of Bloomington, drove through a stop sign on Skyline Road at Route 17, Illinois State Police said.

A semi operated by a 26-year-old Momence man was headed west on Route 17 when it struck the Ford, state police said. Jones was taken to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee and was later charged with DUI, driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.